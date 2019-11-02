Movies

‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’ gets yet another release date

New poster of Dhanush in ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’

After Gautham Menon missed the previously-announced release on September 6, now the new date is November 29

Director Gautham Menon’s long-pending Enai Noki Paayum Thota starring Dhanush and Megha Akash is once again slated for release on November 29. Gautham announced it on social media, sharing a new poster.

The film now has a new name attached to it, Dr. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

 

Interestingly, Gautham is currently filming his next titled Joshua: Adhyayam Ondru with actor Varun of Puppy fame in the lead role, who is the nephew of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh. The film is adapted from the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru that Gautham was supposed to make with Vijay in 2012.

Earlier this year, the director had dropped a new trailer for the film, announcing the release date to be September 6. But the film’s financial issues prevented it from reaching theatres as planned.

‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’: The back story

Sreedhar Pillai
 

Promoted as a romantic thriller, ENPT starring Dhanush and Megha Akash, has gone through various issues over the last two and half years since its production began in mid-2016, causing delay after delay. The film was cleared with a U/A certificate earlier this year. The film’s music was released two years ago to much acclaim, with Darbuka Siva’s songs such as Maruvaarthai and Visiri becoming huge hits online, as fans eagerly waited for the release.

Filmmaker Gautham Menon answers the questions around ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’

I’m a victim of the business of cinema: Gautham Menon on ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’

 

Gautham Menon’s last film was Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, and he also has Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram in the pipeline. Dhanush, last seen in Asuran has Pattas lined up.

