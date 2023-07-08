Emmy Awards 2023: Yvette Nicole Brown, Frank Scherma to announce nominees

July 08, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy nominees will be revealed in a live virtual ceremony set for 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on July 12. It will stream live on Emmys.com/nominations, Deadline reported.

Excited about the upcoming edition, Scherma said, "It's been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming. We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season."

Brown earned an Emmy nomination for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show in 2021, and is currently starring in Act Your Age on Bounce TV. She is best known for her roles on TV shows including Community, Drake & Josh and The Odd Couple.

Scherma is serving a second term as Chair of the Television Academy. He is president and co-founder of RadicalMedia, the award-winning production company behind projects such as Oscar-winning Summer of Soul, Emmy-winning Hamilton for Disney+, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Emmy-winning David Byrne's American Utopia and Netflix's Conversations with a Killer.

The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled for Monday, September 18.