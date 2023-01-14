HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emma Roberts, Tom Ellis to lead romantic dramedy series 'Second Wife'

The series, which is darkly comedic in tone and explores the themes of intimacy, failure, and second chances, follows the ups and downs of a blended family

January 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

PTI
Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis and actor Emma Roberts will headline "Second Wife", a new series from Hulu and 20th Television.

The romantic dramedy is created, executive produced and to be showrun by Meaghan Oppenheimer, best known for Hulu and 20th TV's smash hit series "Tell Me Lies", according to entertainment news website Deadline.

"Second Wife", which is darkly comedic in tone and explores the themes of intimacy, failure, and second chances, follows the ups and downs of a blended family.

"Fresh off a terrible breakup, Sasha (Roberts) flees her life in New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis).

"When they impulsively decide to get married, they will soon learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other – and they can’t outrun their pasts forever," the official plotline read.

The show reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV as he stars in their upcoming limited series "Washington Black". It also marks the first creative collaboration between Ellis and his wife Oppenheimer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.