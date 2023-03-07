Elon Musk documentary in works with Alex Gibney attached to direct

March 07, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as Taxi to the Dark Side, for which he won the Academy Award, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!." the documentary filmmaker said.

Double Agent is also financing the project.