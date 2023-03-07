HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk documentary in works with Alex Gibney attached to direct

Alex Gibney is best known for making dozens of documentary films such as the Academy Award-winning ‘Taxi to the Dark Side,’ ‘Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine,’ and ‘Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room’

March 07, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

PTI
Elon Musk

Elon Musk | Photo Credit: NTB

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as Taxi to the Dark Side, for which he won the Academy Award, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!." the documentary filmmaker said.

Double Agent is also financing the project.

Related Topics

technology (general) / documentary films / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.