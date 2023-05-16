Elle Fanning to star in Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

May 16, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The cast of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, has got a new addition in Elle Fanning. The actress has joined Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro for the film, to be directed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold.

Fanning is set to play Sylvie Russo, artist and Dylan’s love interest in the 60s. The actor’s latest work is the historical satire The Great, its third season being currently streaming on Hulu.

A Complete Unknown is set to show a young Dylan’s dominance in the music world. Jack Cocks has written the script with Mangold. Jeff Rosen will produce the film alongside Veritas Entertainment.