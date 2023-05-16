HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elle Fanning to star in Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

Elle Fanning will star alongside Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro in ‘A Complete Unknown’, the Bob Dylan biopic to be directed by James Mangold

May 16, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning | Photo Credit: AP

The cast of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, has got a new addition in Elle Fanning. The actress has joined Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro for the film, to be directed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold.

ALSO READ
Timothee Chalamet will sing for Bob Dylan biopic, says director James Mangold

Fanning is set to play Sylvie Russo, artist and Dylan’s love interest in the 60s. The actor’s latest work is the historical satire The Great, its third season being currently streaming on Hulu.

A Complete Unknown is set to show a young Dylan’s dominance in the music world. Jack Cocks has written the script with Mangold. Jeff Rosen will produce the film alongside Veritas Entertainment.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.