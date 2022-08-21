Elijah Wood joins 'Yellowjackets' season 2

The actor will be seen in a season-long guest role on the Emmy-nominated drama series

The actor will be seen in a season-long guest role on the Emmy-nominated drama series

The Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood is set to star in the second season of the Showtime drama Yellowjackets.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be seen in a season-long guest role on the Emmy-nominated drama series.

Wood will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge present-day Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming.

Yellowjackets follows a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash in 1996. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021.

Wood becomes the third new face to join the show's present-day storyline and the first to not be playing an adult version of a pre-existing character.

Previously, Simone Kessell signed on to play the adult version of Courtney Eaton's Lottie Matthews, while Lauren Ambrose was announced to play the grown-up Van (Liv Hewson in the 1990s storyline).

Wood joins a cast that also includes Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell portraying their adult counterparts.

Yellowjackets also stars Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nelisse. Production on the second season will begin from August 30.