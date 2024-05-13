GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Election’ trailer: Vijay Kumar battles it out at the polls

Directed by Thamizh of ‘Seththumaan’ fame, the film stars ‘Ayothi’ actor Preethi Asrani as the female lead

Published - May 13, 2024 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Election’ 

A still from ‘Election’  | Photo Credit: @Divo/YouTube

The trailer of director-turned-actor Vijay Kumar’s Election has been released by the makers of the film. Written and directed by Thamizh of Seththumaan fame, the film stars Preethi Asrani of Ayothi fame as the female lead. 

Director Thamizh on seeking Pa Ranjith’s help for ‘Seththumaan’

The trailer features Vijay Kumar’s character as a youngster who is not interested in politics only for it to suck him into it and it looks like he has to face personal and professional setbacks to win the election. 

Election also stars Richa Joshi, George Maryan, Paval Navageethan and Dileepan. Produced by Aditya of Reel Good Films, the film’s music is by Govind Vasantha who had earlier composed music for the Vijay Kumar starters Uriyadi 2and Fight Club. With cinematography by Mahendiran Jayaraju, the film’s editing is by CS Premkumar.

Watch the trailer of Election here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.