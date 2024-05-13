‘Election’ trailer: Vijay Kumar battles it out at the polls

The trailer of director-turned-actor Vijay Kumar’s Election has been released by the makers of the film. Written and directed by Thamizh of Seththumaan fame, the film stars Preethi Asrani of Ayothi fame as the female lead.

The trailer features Vijay Kumar’s character as a youngster who is not interested in politics only for it to suck him into it and it looks like he has to face personal and professional setbacks to win the election.

Election also stars Richa Joshi, George Maryan, Paval Navageethan and Dileepan. Produced by Aditya of Reel Good Films, the film’s music is by Govind Vasantha who had earlier composed music for the Vijay Kumar starters Uriyadi 2and Fight Club. With cinematography by Mahendiran Jayaraju, the film’s editing is by CS Premkumar.

Watch the trailer of Election here: