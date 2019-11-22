Movies

Eddie Redmayne wants Hagrid to be part of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ movie

Hagrid was played by Robbie Coltrane in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Hagrid was played by Robbie Coltrane in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies  

more-in

Veteran actor Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid, the half-giant, in the earlier ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Actor Eddie Redmayne says he would love to see beloved Harry Potter character Hagrid to appear in the third chapter of franchise’s spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts.

Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the new series, made the revelation in a Reddit AMA.

When asked which character he would like to see feature in Fantastic Beasts 3, the Oscar winner replied, “Hagrid Hagrid... always Hagrid“.

Veteran actor Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid, the half-giant and a dear friend to the troublesome trio —Harry, Hermione and Ron —in the Harry Potter films.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros confirmed that production on the new film is set to begin next March 2020, to be released in 2021.

After New York and Paris, where the earlier two Fantastic Beasts movies were based, Brazilian city Rio De Janeiro will serve as the backdrop of the new film.

Besides Redmayne, the film’s returning cast members include Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler and Katherine Waterston.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
books and literature
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/eddie-redmayne-wants-hagrid-to-be-part-of-fantastic-beasts-3-movie/article30048619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY