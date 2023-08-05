HamberMenu
Dwayne Johnson: Dropping Black Adam will remain a big mystery

In an episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Hart, the actor said he never understood the scrapping of the character despite its popularity

August 05, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dwayne Jonson

Dwayne Jonson | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the new episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Hart talk show on Peacock, Dwayne Johnson recollected the rise and fall of Black Adam. DC Studios overhauled the idea of a sequel soon after the release of the 2022 comic book tentpole. The film was tipped to launch a new chapter of storytelling within Warner Bros’ DC Universe, reported Variety.

Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership,” Johnson said, when asked about the discontinuing of the franchise. DC Studios had new leaders in James Gunn and Peter Safran after the film’s release.

“Anytime you have a company, a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with,” said Johnson, adding that the franchise got “caught in the web of new leadership.”

“That will always remain as one of the biggest mysteries,” Johnson said, talking about how he never understood why the character got dropped despite the fact that it was a “successful one”. “You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, which could’ve been maybe 100 or 200 million more dollars. You have a superhero and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill, which the world went crazy. And we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of color in Black Adam.”

