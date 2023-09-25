HamberMenu
Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ goes on floors

‘Lucky Baskhar’ has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar

September 25, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dulquer Salmaan at the pooja ceremony of ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Dulquer Salmaan at the pooja ceremony of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/X

We had earlier reported that actor Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with filmmaker Venky Atluri for a film titled Lucky Baskhar. The film started shooting yesterday with a pooja function.

The plot details of the film remain unknown at the moment. The title poster released earlier showed a grinning Salmaan obscured by Rs. 100 currency notes undulating like flags, hinting that he film might centre around the financial world.

Dulquer Salmaan on ‘King of Kotha’ and why he became a movie producer

Lucky Baskhar has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Meenakshii Chaudhary, who was seen earlier this year in Vijay Antony’s Kolai, plays the female lead in the film.

Nimish Ravi serves as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dulquer was last seen in the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs and the gangster drama King of Kotha. He will be seen next in Kaantha, which he also produces along with Rana Daggubati.

