Dulquer Salmaan film with Diana Penty titled ‘Salute’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s next with director Rosshan Andrrews has been titled Salute.
The cop film also stars Bollywood star Diana Penty as the female lead. Other actors such as Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley and Binu Pappu are also part of the action-drama.
Salute is written by Bobby and Sanjay, who are known for films like Traffic and Uyare. The film’s composer is Santhosh Narayanan and editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board.
Dulquer released the first look of the film on social media, and his production company Wayfarer Films bankrolls the venture. The team is currently shooting for the project, that is expected to release later this year.
