Don’t twist Kangana Ranaut’s statements: Actor’s sister to Delhi Deputy CM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them. Her sister Rangoli Chandel replied on social media asking the minister not to twist the Queen actor’s statements.

Giving her a lesson in basic economics, the minister explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said: “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire.”

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga on Monday, Kangana said: “We’re still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool.”

Sisodia also slammed her reminding her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income: “And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer... when going to the cinema... contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?”

Slamming the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country that saw huge violence and arson, even in the national capital, Kangana had said: “What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount.”

AAP’s national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar also called her ill-informed, besides the huge trolling and backlash that the actor faced across social media.

“Firstly not smart to ask Kangana on tax collections — she is woefully ill-informed. All the people pay indirect taxes and for the Aam Aadmi (common man) it is a huge part of his income.

“Secondly — her views have always been divisive. If only she would read Ambedkar, Gandhi,” Kumar tweeted.

Following the backlash, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote: “Sir (addressing Sisodia) ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property. If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that’s not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money.

Rangoli continued: “Holding borders for us and giving us a government so we arnt enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai...

“Lots of Bolly people holding foreign passports also use this excuse a lot that we pay taxes, so what more resources you use more money you make and more tax you pay, kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai.”