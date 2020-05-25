Disney’s new animated show ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ celebrates India’s cultural diversity globally

Disney+ Hotstar Premium has added a brand new title to its expansive kids catalogue: Mira, Royal Detective.

The story revolves around Mira, a brave and resourceful girl who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. Together with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, Priya, her creative cousin, and comical mongoose sidekicks: Mikku and Chikku; they set out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers and encourages them to think creatively. The show promises to engage younger viewers in the vibrant culture and heritage of India through endless hours of foot-tapping music and fun dance sequences.

Freida Pinto along with popular south asian artistes Leela Ladnier, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury were handpicked as voice artistes for the show. Mira, Royal Detective will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium starting May 24, 2020.

Freida Pinto, who has voiced the character of Queen Shanti said, “There will be many things you recognize if you are from India. Right from the care, attention and detail taken to focus on costume, food, conversation about food and words that are being used. At the end of the day, this is an international show, but the creators of the show have been so mindful as to not isolate those watching it in India who are growing up in this culture. So, it feels like there is a convergence of international appeal and the Indian story.”

She further added, “I think Queen Shanti and I have this one thing in common. We both like to lead, and I think while I was voicing the character of Queen Shanti, I did embody those leadership qualities. So, I feel the thing that I learned from her is to lead with grace and to come from a place of kindness”

Kal Penn, who is excited for the kids to watch the show, says, “I hope that what kids learn the most from Mira, Royal Detective are these incredible inquisitive skills, these characters that are confident. I mean, Mira is incredibly confident and capable and what an incredible message that sends to young girls obviously but also to young boys who will watch the show and be inspired by her.”