Movies

Disney postpones ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘Indiana Jones 5’ among other films

A still from ‘Black Panther’  

Walt Disney Co. on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios’ sequels to “Black Panther,” “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” by several months, and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer “Indiana Jones” to 2023.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

That forced Marvel to postpone its other 2022 superhero films. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which had been set for a May 6 release, was moved to July 8, 2022. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was set for Nov. 11, 2022 instead of in July.

The fifth movie in the “Indiana Jones” series starring Harrison Ford was delayed until June 30, 2023, instead of July 29. Ford, 79, suffered a shoulder injury on set in June and recently returned to filming.

Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theater operators are counting on big blockbusters to help lure audiences back after extended closures.

Among other changes, “The Marvels” is now scheduled for February 2023 and “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” for July 2023.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

DC FanDome 2021: ‘The Batman’ trailer, ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘The Flash’ and more

Kangana Ranaut’s spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’ to release in April next year

Kerala State Film Awards analysis | Jury foregrounds gender politics, artistic value

Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in India

‘Sardar Udham’ movie review: Nuanced portrait of the pride and pain of a revolutionary

51st Kerala State Film Awards: Here is the full list of winners

Khushbu Sundar on ‘Annaatthe’: Rajinikanth sir still remains like a kid on his first day to school

Jennifer Coolidge to return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

‘Pelli SandaD’ movie review: Done and dusted old school romance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs Telugu-Tamil bilingual

Nani goes for a rustic look in ‘Dasara’

‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ movie review: Part-fun, part-preachy story of finding love

Aftab Shivdasani on his first Kannada film 'Kotigobba 3': ‘The cinematic experience can never be replicated at home’

‘Aranmanai 3’ movie review: A horror-comedy that takes too many detours and ends up directionless

Akshay Kumar to play Major General Ian Cardozo in Aanand L Rai-produced ‘Gorkha’

Rana Daggubati to star in ‘Netrikann’ director’s pan-Indian movie

Ram Charan to star in ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next film

Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, other celebrities star in new line-up of titles from Audible

Coming to Netflix: ‘You’ Season 3, ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘My Name’ and more

‘Jai Bhim’ teaser: Suriya, as Advocate Chandru, fights for the oppressed
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 12:54:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/disney-postpones-black-panther-2-indiana-jones-5-among-other-films/article37066789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY