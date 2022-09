Disney+ Hotstar announces ‘Lootere’, ‘Taaza Khabar’, and ‘Aar Ya Paar’ on Disney+ Day

‘Lootere’ is directed by Hansal Mehta’s son Jai Mehta, while ‘Taaza Khabar’ hails from popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

‘Lootere’ is directed by Hansal Mehta’s son Jai Mehta, while ‘Taaza Khabar’ hails from popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

As part of its Disney+ Day celebrations, Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced the launch of three new series, Lootere, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar and Aar Ya Paar. The streamer also unveiled the teasers of the shows.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta’s son Jai Mehta, Lootere features an ensemble cast of Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gaurav Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Preetika Chawla.

It revolves around the lives of The Jadhavs, who migrated from Bihar to Molo in Kenya but were caught in the fierce ethnic conflicts in the country. Expressing his excitement about his first project with Disney+ Hotstar, showrunner Hansal Mehta said the association with the streamer is special as it marks his son Jai Mehta's directorial debut. “This association with Disney+ Hotstar is a special one for two reasons: One, it is directed by my son Jai. Two, Disney+ Hotstar as a platform is known to bring to life some amazing and out-of-the-box stories.”

“ Lootere explores a story of the survival and struggle of a crew of a merchant ship at a time when hope is blurring. We are excited to bring this thrilling story to the audience very soon,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Actor and content creator YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s OTT debut show Taaza Khabar brings to the screen the story of a Mumbai-based sanitation worker. It depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani and Prathamesh Parab.

Bhuvan said he is excited about his first web-series, Taaza Khabar. "I mark a new milestone in my career with Disney+ Hotstar with a story that is packed with action, emotion, and life’s comedy. My character Vasya’s story brings out the ironies of society in a manner that makes you wonder about the ways magic and miracles happen. Also, this new avatar is completely different from all the roles I have taken up,” he said.

Featuring actors Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shilpa Shukla, Aar Ya Paar follows a tribal man’s struggle against the modern world and its corrupt political and financial machinery.

Siddharth Sengupta, showrunner of Aar Ya Paar, said he is excited to bring this unique story to the audience with his new show. “Unique stories are finding their way to viewers, and I am excited for my first association with Disney+ Hotstar to bring to the forefront a distinct tale of Aar Ya Paar.

"It takes me back to the familiar waters of the episodic format of narrating a story, which I enjoy the most. The fact that this series walks a fine line between action and drama makes it a captivating watch,” Siddharth said.

Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.