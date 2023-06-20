HamberMenu
Package - in 8 stories
Director Vivek Athreya

Watch | Directors’ Take | Vivek Athreya: Mani Ratnam remains relevant because of the writing and being open to collaborations

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Director Venkatesh Maha

Watch | Directors’ Take | Venkatesh Maha: I began seeing the real world from the age of 16; it shaped my personality 

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Adivi Sesh and Sashi Kiran

Watch | Directors’ Take: How director Sashi Kiran Tikka approached ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Major’ like an American indie

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Watch | Prasanth Varma: I sought Rajamouli’s advice for ‘Hanu-Man’ | Director’s Take 

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Rahul Sankrityan

Watch | Director Rahul Sankrityan’s next is a folk-noir Rayalaseema film

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in the anthology ‘Anger Tales’

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam: There is no space for elitism in cinema

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Director Sailesh Kolanu

Watch | Director Sailesh Kolanu: We are all following the path Marvel has created

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Watch | Director Gowtam Tinnanuri: The ‘Jersey’ you saw on screen was the ninth or 10th draft

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Directors’ Take: Telugu cinema’s emerging voices

There’s more to Telugu cinema beyond larger-than-life, star-led lavish projects. This series focuses on a few emerging writer-directors who have tried to put forth refreshing narratives

June 20, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
(Clockwise from top left) Directors Vivek Athreya, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Prasanth Varma, Rahul Sankrityan, Venkatesh Maha, Tharun Bhascker, Sashi Kiran Tikka and Sailesh Kolanu

(Clockwise from top left) Directors Vivek Athreya, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Prasanth Varma, Rahul Sankrityan, Venkatesh Maha, Tharun Bhascker, Sashi Kiran Tikka and Sailesh Kolanu

Directors’ Take is an in-depth video interview series that shines the spotlight on the newer crop of directors who made a mark in Telugu cinema in the last few years. For every larger-than-life Baahubali, Pushpa or RRR that have captured the attention of moviegoers across India, there have been several indie-spirited Telugu films made in smaller budgets that cut across genres, from rom-coms to thrillers and slice-of-life stories. 

This series steps away from interviews that are normally tailored to promote a new film. We try to understand the thought processes of the directors, movies that shaped them and what they foresee for Telugu cinema. These directors have tried to move away from the overtly masala-laden and formulaic narratives to put forth new stories within the parameters of mainstream cinema. In a heavily star-led industry, these directors have managed to put their stamp on their movies, even when they work with stars. 

Did you know that the script of Jersey went through nearly 10 drafts before being finalised? Or that Pelli Choopulu was written off even before its release by film industry insiders? The interviews unravel such aspects, and a lot more. 

