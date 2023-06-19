Director Vishal Raj’s Kannada film ‘Kanaka Marga’ is a slice of history

June 19, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Kannada movie, Kanaka Marga, is based on the book Kanakana Hejje by Horpete Malleshappa. The book covers the life and works of one of the most prominent saints of Karnataka.

Vishal has written the screenplay and directed the film, which is produced by Kempegowda Patil and features actor Suchendra Prasad along with child actors like Skanda, Girsh Jatthi, Vishwa, baby Sanvi and others. DOP is by Pramod Bharathiya.

Vishal has also written and directed documentaries, and television serials like Baduku, Namma Samsaara, and Samvedane to name a few, besides advertisements too. But, ever since he forayed into the world of cinema, he is known for making films with a historical background. His films Minchi, Ingale Maarga, Savithri Bai Phule, July 22nd 1947 (based on the Indian flag), Dantha Purana and Dandi — most of which have won the Karnataka State Award are a testimony to this.

Kanaka Maarga he says, as the title suggests is about Kanakadasa, his life and works. “I happened to visit the great saint’s birthplace near Haveri and someone asked us why we could not do something about the forgotten place and his works through cinema? I was even given the book and started reading it and felt it would be apt to make it into a film,” says the director, who adds: “Today, not all people are aware of our historical firgures and their works. Textbooks just about braze through such topics. That is when I felt I should use filmmmaking techniques and my reach to let the present know about our past heritage, people, freedom fighters and also literarure.”

Vishall describes Kanaka Marga as a children’s film, which was also screened at BIFFes 2023. “We had our premier show last weekend and are now looking at an apt date to release the film. The story is based in present time. It is about an MLA’s son, who is chosen to don the role of Kanakadasa for a national level school drama competition. But the child, who is unable to speak the poems and verses, written by kanakadasa struggles to do justice to the role. Hence, the drama teacher decides to take the children to the birth place of Kanakadasa, to relive and experience the saint’s life and works. Does this transform the lives of the children who are a part of the play and used to the modern way of living is the story.”

Vishal also says that he is happy making such films as “what is the use of presenting something that is unrealistic to people? I feel I should to give back to the land and country that has given me so much. It is only when you travel to interiros parts of Karanataka or villages that you discover so many stories of freedom fighters and realistic struggles that need to be presented to the world. I want to present that on screen. He also gives a word of praise to actor Suchendra Prasad, saying “he is one of the most versatile, down-to-earth actors and has been a part of all my films.