Director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival

The Franco-American director has close ties to the festival, having opened the event with two of his films in the past decade — ‘First Man’ in 2018 and ‘La La Land’ in 2016

May 05, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - ROME

Reuters
Damien Chazelle.

Damien Chazelle. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of hit movies La La Land and Whiplash, will head the main competition jury at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Friday.

The Franco-American director, screenwriter and producer has close ties to the festival, having opened the prestigious event with two of his films in the past decade — First Man in 2018 and La La Land in 2016.

“I am humbled and delighted to be invited to lead this year’s jury,” he said in a statement after his appointment was announced.

French director Alice Diop, whose first feature-length fiction film, Saint Omer, won the Silver Lion and Grand Jury Prize at last year's festival, will head the jury to decide who should win the award for a debut film this year.

The 80th edition of the festival, held on the lagoon city's Lido island, will run from August 30 to September 9. The movies in competition will be announced in July.

