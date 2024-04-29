GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diljit Dosanjh makes history, sells out ‘largest ever Punjabi show outside India’

Kicking off his tour on Saturday night, Diljit Dosanjh regaled over 50,000 concert goers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with his popular songs

April 29, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh during his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

Diljit Dosanjh during his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada. | Photo Credit: teamdiljitglobal/Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has scripted history by selling out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" on the North American leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Kicking off his tour on Saturday night, Dosanjh regaled over 50,000 concert goers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with songs such as GOAT, 5 Taara, Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Ishq Mitaye, the popular track from his latest film release Amar Singh Chamkila.

‘Chamkila’ movie review: Diljit Dosanjh gamely anchors Imtiaz Ali’s vibrant musical

The singer shared a series of pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram page on Sunday. In a video, the general manager of BC Place can be seen handing over a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh for the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India".

It was the first time in history that a Punjabi music superstar headlined a concert at the Vancouver-based arena, according to Canadian media reports. Dosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing a massive billboard of his show with "Sold Out" written across.n

ALSO READ:Parineeti Chopra shares ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ memories, praises her makeup team

As part of his tour, Dosanjh will now head to Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in Canada, before heading to the US. He will end the North American leg of his trek in Toronto on July 13.

