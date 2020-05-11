Dil Raju, Telugu producer of ‘V’ and ‘Vakeel Saab’, gets hitched for second time amid coronavirus pandemic

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju got married for the second time on Sunday, in a ceremony at Nizamabad in the presence of close-knit family and friends, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He married Tejaswini (Vygha Reddy) yesterday.

Dil Raju’s next film is the much-anticipated V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in the pipeline, which is the Telugu remake of Pink.

The producer had lost his first wife due to a cardiac arrest in 2017. Prior to the marriage, Dil Raju put out a statement on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” read the post.

Dil Raju is known for producing successful Telugu films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Fidaa, Mr Perfect, Yevadu, among others.

Sathamanam Bhavati was bestowed with National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2016.