Movies

Dil Raju, Telugu producer of ‘V’ and ‘Vakeel Saab’, gets hitched for second time amid coronavirus pandemic

Dil Raju’s marriage ceremony

Dil Raju’s marriage ceremony  

Dil Raju also put out a statement on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page about his marriage

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju got married for the second time on Sunday, in a ceremony at Nizamabad in the presence of close-knit family and friends, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He married Tejaswini (Vygha Reddy) yesterday.

Dil Raju’s next film is the much-anticipated V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in the pipeline, which is the Telugu remake of Pink.

The producer had lost his first wife due to a cardiac arrest in 2017. Prior to the marriage, Dil Raju put out a statement on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” read the post.

Dil Raju is known for producing successful Telugu films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Fidaa, Mr Perfect, Yevadu, among others.

Sathamanam Bhavati was bestowed with National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2016.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:40:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/dil-raju-telugu-producer-of-v-and-vakeel-saab-gets-hitched-for-second-time-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/article31556235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY