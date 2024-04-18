GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diganth, Chaithra J Achar joins the cast of ‘Uttarakaanda’

‘Uttarakaanda’, directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, has Dhananjaya and Shivarajkumar in lead roles

April 18, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diganth in ‘Uttarakaanda’.

Diganth in ‘Uttarakaanda’. | Photo Credit: @KRG_Studios/X

The cast of Kannada film, Uttarakaanda, has gotten bigger with the addition of Diganth and Chaithra J Achar. The film also stars Dhananjaya and veteran Shivarajkumar in lead roles.

Uttarakaanda is directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios. The makers revealed the character posters of Diganth and Chaithra. The former is set to play a character called Mallige while the latter is set to essay the role of Lacchi.

The film, touted to be a gangster drama set in the North Karnataka region, will be released in two parts. The film’s shooting began on April 15. Ace Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi is set to make his Kannada debut with Uttarakaanda.

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu is also part of the film. He is set to play a character named Torrino. KRG Studios is collaborating with Rohit Padaki for the second time after their debut project Rathnan Prapancha.

