Differently-abled Kousalya Kharthika wins one crore on KBC Tamil ‘Kodeeswari’

Kousalya Kharthika on ‘Kodeeswari’

The 31-year-old hails from Madurai, and won the show hosted by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar

Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever differently-abled contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari — the Tamil version of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kousalya Kharthika, 31, hails from Madurai, suffers from speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

On becoming a crorepati on Kodeeswari, Kousalya said: “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show, and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari.’”

 

Kodeeswari is being hosted by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who was overjoyed at Kousalya’s achievement.

“Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life,” Radika said.

The show airs on Colors Tamil

Comments
