Dhanush’s ‘Vaathi’ to hit screens in December

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film has Samyuktha Menon playing the female lead

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film has Samyuktha Menon playing the female lead

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi ( Sir in Telugu) will release in theatres on December 2, the makers announced.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri of Rang De and Tholiprema fame, the film is described as an "ambitious journey of a common man".

Production company Sithara Entertainments announced the news on their social media handles.

Vaathi stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena among others. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by J Yuvraj and editing by Navin Nooli. Vaathi is produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is Presented by Srikara Studios.

Dhanush, whose last release was the hit film Thiruchitrambalam, will next be seen in Naane Varuven directed by his brother Selvaraghavan. According to some news reports, the film will release alongside Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in the last week of this month.