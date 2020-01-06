Dhanush’s next is ‘Karnan’ with ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ director Mari Selvaraj

Dhanush seems to have a packed 2020 ahead of him. Even as he’s awaiting the release of Pattas later this month, the star has started shooting for an upcoming film directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.

This project, titled Karnan, is currently being shot in Tirunelveli. Karnan, which stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan, is being produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. “Not just Love, Compassion and Mercy #Karnan also gives you Victory! Full fledged shoot in progress..,” tweeted the producer.

Dhanush, whose last outing on the big screen was Enai Nokki Payum Thota, has already completed shoot on his film with Karthik Subbaraj that is touted to be an action thriller. The film has actor James Cosmo (of Game of Thrones fame) in a vital role and is bankrolled by S Sashikanth.