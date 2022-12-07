Dhanush, Alia Bhatt top IMDB’s list of most popular Indian stars in 2022

December 07, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the most popular Indian stars of 2022.

According to the offiical report, IMDb determines its definitive top 10 lists based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. Dhanush is this year’s top-ranked celebrity, thanks to his multilingual successful releases such as The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam.

IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022

1. Dhanush

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. Ram Charan Teja

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Kiara Advani

8. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

9. Allu Arjun

10. Yash

(The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide)

“People around the world turn to IMDb to learn more about Indian cinema, web series, and stars, and our Top 10 list of Most Popular Indian Stars has established itself as the benchmark for determining global popularity and recognizing career milestones and breakthrough moments,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

“Artists across varied regions are being celebrated worldwide, which is a testament to the magnitude of talent across the country. While actors like Dhanush are being recognized and paired opposite Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, we also witnessed N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja being celebrated for the magnum opus film, RRR. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to films with Ponniyin Selvan: 1 also received widespread appreciation by critics and fans,” he added.

Alia Bhatt also shared her appreciation for inclusion in this year’s list, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists.”

Additional information about this year’s list:

Dhanush (No. 1) appeared in five titles in 2022; the Netflix original The Gray Man, and Tamil releases Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi.

The lead cast of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) — Alia Bhatt (No. 2), Ram Charan Teja (No. 4), and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (No. 8) — all made their way onto the list.

Alia Bhatt was also seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and starred in Darlings (which she also produced for Netflix), as well as playing Isha in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (No. 3) returned to cinema after five years, with her standout performance in Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.

Kiara Advani (No. 7) had two blockbuster releases, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.