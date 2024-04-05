GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct film based on non-fiction book ‘Nuclear War: A Scenario’

Legendary Entertainment, the American film production company behind the ‘Dune’ films, has chosen Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen’s nonfiction book for a potential reteam with Villeneuve

April 05, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

ANI
Director Denis Villeneuve poses as he arrives at the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at a cinema in Montreal

Director Denis Villeneuve poses as he arrives at the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at a cinema in Montreal | Photo Credit: JOEL C RYAN

After the success of Dune: Part Two, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is in talks to direct a film adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario.

Legendary Entertainment, the American film production company behind the Dune films, has chosen Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen's nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario for a potential reteam with Villeneuve. His producing partner Tanya Lapointe would also be a part of the project.

How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement

According to Variety, Jacobsen's book, which was released on March 26, "explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made."

Meanwhile, Legendary also confirmed that it is working with Villeneuve to develop a third Dune film. Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is currently doing well at the box office, having earned 630 million dollars worldwide. The sequel, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and others is now the top-grossing picture of 2024. Villeneuve's first Dune film, released in 2021, earned 402 million dollars worldwide.

'Dune 3' should be last 'Dune' movie for me, says Denis Villeneuve

Jacobsen's other books include 'Area 51', 'Operation Paperclip', 'The Pentagon's Brain', 'Phenomena', 'Surprise', 'Kill Vanish', and 'First Platoon'. As a writer and producer for TV, her credits include Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

