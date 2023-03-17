Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

March 17, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Los Angeles

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to make her directorial debut. As per Variety, Lovato will helm Child Star (working title), a feature-length documentary that aims to "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most famous former child stars, including Lovato."

Lovato will co-direct alongside Nicola Marsh ( Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, Song Exploder). The documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu in 2024. The streaming service is owned by Disney, where Lovato got a start as a teen in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock and TV show Sonny With a Chance.

The film promises interviews with a number of former child stars, though participants are being kept under tight wraps for now.

"Through intimate conversations led by Lovato, verite footage, and archival material from all subjects involved, the film will reach beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world," a press release said.

"There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home," Lovato said in a statement. "Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I'm humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film."