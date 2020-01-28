Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in ‘The Intern’ Hindi adaptation

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will star in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern (2015) which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The Indian adaptation brings together Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros. India. Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will be producing the film under their banners Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions respectively.

Announcing the film on social media, Deepika wrote: “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of The Intern. A 2021 release! Presented by Ka Productions, Warner Bros. India and AZURE Entertainment” while Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “Moving on to yet another journey with the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone! Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone...”

The Intern was directed by Nancy Meyers, known for films such as such as The Parent Trap, What Women Want. The movie traces the journey of a 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (played by Robert De Niro) who, after his retirement, joins a new-age start-up headed by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). The movie takes us through how he adapts to the new job culture, and becomes a father figure to his boss, amidst a lot of drama, tears and feel-good moments.

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have previously worked together in Love Aaj Kal. The Hindi adaptation of The Intern will release in 2021.