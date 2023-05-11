Deepika Padukone appears on cover of TIME magazine

May 11, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been featured on the latest cover of TIME magazine. The iconic American magazine described Padukone as a ‘global star’ bringing ‘the world to Bollywood’. It had previously named Padukone among its list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

On Instagram, Padukone shared pictures and videos from the cover shoot. The Pathaan and Padmaavat actor is seen clad in an oversized light brown suit with no footwear.

Padukone’s international profile has risen over the years. In 2017, she made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar and was a jury member at Cannes.

Earlier this year, Padukone was seen presenting at the 95th Academy Awards, where ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song.

In the accompanying profile in TIME magazine, Padukone was asked about the frequent political controversies that have marked her career. These include protests against her 2018 period drama film Padmaavat, the reactions to her appearance at a student vigil in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020, and the backlash against her “saffron” outfit in a song in Pathaan.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it,” Deepika was quoted as saying about the political backlash. “But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”