‘Dead Poets Society’, ‘The Truman Show’ director, Peter Weir confirms his retirement from filmmaking

The Academy award-winning veteran director says he has “no more energy” to make films any longer

March 18, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Peter Weir

Peter Weir | Photo Credit: YouTube/Oscars

Legendary filmmaker Peter Weir has officially confirmed his retirement from the world of cinema. Renowned for directing timeless classics such as The Truman Show and Dead Poets Society, Weir left an unforgettable mark on the cinescape.

Despite hopes from fans for a comeback, particularly regarding a potential Master and Commander sequel, the 79-year-old Australian director has made it clear that he won’t be returning to the director’s chair.

Making the announcement at the Festival de la Cinémathèque in Paris, Weir stated, “I am retired,” Weir said when asked about his 14 year hiatus from filmmaking. “Why did I stop cinema? Because, quite simply, I have no more energy.”

The declaration puts an end to his 14-year hiatus since his last film, The Way Back, released in 2010. Weir’s departure from the industry comes after his departure from the project Shantaram, where he was set to direct Johnny Depp in the adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel before leaving due to creative differences.

