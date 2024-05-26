Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy will pen DC Studios’ upcoming Green Lantern series, ‘Lanterns’

DC Studios has announced that Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy will join the writing team for the upcoming Green Lantern series, titled Lanterns. Lindelof, renowned for his work on Lost and HBO’s Watchmen, and Mundy, the showrunner for the acclaimed Netflix series Ozark, are set to bring their writing craft to this much-anticipated project.

The news was confirmed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn on Instagram, where he shared that Lanterns is being built upon a strong foundation laid by an initial pilot script and series bible written by Mundy, Tom King, and Lindelof.

Lindelof’s extensive experience in crafting intricate, character-driven stories in genre television, such as The Leftovers, combined with Mundy’s success in creating the intense narrative of Ozark, positions Lanterns to be a potential standout in the expanding DC Universe.

The Lanterns series is one of the first major projects announced as part of DC Studios’ reimagined slate of film and television titles. According to co-head Peter Safran, the series will be “a huge HBO-quality event,” drawing comparisons to the critically acclaimed True Detective. The storyline will focus on two iconic Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as they uncover a mystery with significant implications for the broader DCU narrative.

Hal Jordan, previously portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 film Green Lantern, and John Stewart, one of DC’s first first Black superheroes, will lead the charge in this new series. Their investigation is expected to weave into the larger scheme of stores that DC Studios aims to tell across its cinematic and television properties.

The project is distinct from the Green Lantern series that was previously in development by Greg Berlanti for Max, which will not be moving forward.