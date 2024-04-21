GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zack Snyder ‘excited’ about future of DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran

Snyder said this while promoting his new film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver,’ which premiered on Netflix on Friday

April 21, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

PTI
Zack Snyder attends the “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” UK Special Screening at The Curzon Mayfair on April 16, 2024 in London, England.

Zack Snyder attends the “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” UK Special Screening at The Curzon Mayfair on April 16, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Director Zack Snyder, known for films such as Man of Steel and Justice League in the DC Extended Universe, says he is looking forward to how the comic book film franchise shapes up under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership.

Snyder has moved on from his DC work following Zack Snyder's Justice League, which hit the screens in 2021. He also directed Man of Steel follow-up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ movie review: Zack Snyder redeems himself in glorious fashion after a mediocre take-off

Gunn, director of films such as DC's The Suicide Squad and Marvel StudiosGuardians of the Galaxy movies, and producer Safran were announced as the co-heads of DC Studios to take forward the newly minted DC Universe (DCU).

While promoting his new film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Snyder weighed in on the future of the DCU.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan praises Zack Snyder’s influence on superhero science-fiction films coming out these days

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in.

“Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like,” Snyder told CBR, referring to Gunn's directorial effort Supermanwhich will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.

Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

A fan asked Gunn if he had read about Snyder’s remarks about the DCU, and he replied on Threads, “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process.”

Interestingly, Gunn and Snyder go way back as the former wrote the latter's 2004 directorial debut Dawn of the Dead.

