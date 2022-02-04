Dakota Johnson to star in Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Web’

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson is set to step into the world of superheroes with “Madame Web”.

The project comes from Sony Pictures that is plotting multiple projects in its efforts to expand its Spider-Man universe, dubbed as Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is in negotiations for the movie, which will be directed by SJ Clarkson. Screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the script.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman The character was introduced in 1980’s “The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210” comics.

Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man and other related characters, has already released“Venom”(2018) and“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”(2020) as part of Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

Up next is Jared Leto-starrer“Morbius”, which has been written by Sazama and Sharpless. The movie is set to be released worldwidein April. Sony also has“Kraven the Hunter”in the works with star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Dakota Johnson most recently featured in the Netflix movie“The Lost Daughter”, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.