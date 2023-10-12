Daily Quiz | On Amitabh Bachchan

What was the name of the superhero designed after the official likeness of Amitabh Bachchan?
Answer: Supremo

Mr. Bachchan is known for his rich voice. What was the first feature film to employ Amitabh Bachchan as a narrator?
Answer: Bhuvan Shome

Who were the screenwriter duo who created the 'angry young man' persona most associated with Amitabh Bachchan?
Answer: Salim-Javed

Which Lok Sabha constituency did Amitabh Bachchan contest, and win, from in 1984?
Answer: Allahabad (renamed as Prayagraj in 2018)