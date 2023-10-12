HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Amitabh Bachchan
Premium

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most influential and successful artists in the history of Indian cinema, was born on October 11, 1942. Here is a quiz on his life and legacy

October 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Prathmesh Kher
Daily Quiz | On Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan gestures to fans gathered outside his residence to celebrate his 81st birthday, in Mumbai on October 11, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What was the name of the superhero designed after the official likeness of Amitabh Bachchan? 
Answer : Supremo
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
