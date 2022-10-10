Movies

Daily Quiz | On filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Daily Quiz | On filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

A quiz on master filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee whose birth centenary was celebrated on September 30.

Daily Quiz | On filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

1/6

1. Hrishikesh Mukherjee, popularly known as Hrishida, made 42 films in a career spanning four decades after debuting with ‘Musafir’. The film is notable for one of the actors turning a singer for the only time in his career. Name the actor and song.

Answer :

Dilip Kumar, who crooned the duet ‘Lagi Nahi Chute’ along with Lata Mangeshkar

Daily Quiz | On filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 12:01:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/daily-quiz-october-7-2022-on-filmmaker-hrishikesh-mukherjee/article65991549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY