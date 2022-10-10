Daily Quiz | On filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

A quiz on master filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee whose birth centenary was celebrated on September 30.
A quiz on master filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee whose birth centenary was celebrated on September 30.
1.
Hrishikesh Mukherjee, popularly known as Hrishida, made 42 films in a career spanning four decades after debuting with ‘Musafir’. The film is notable for one of the actors turning a singer for the only time in his career. Name the actor and song.
Answer :
Dilip Kumar, who crooned the duet ‘Lagi Nahi Chute’ along with Lata Mangeshkar
2.
What was Hrishida’s contribution to the Bimal Roy classics ‘Do Bigha Zameen’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’, and Ramu Kariat’s masterpiece ‘Chemmeen’?
Answer :
He was the Editor
3.
When one of his best friends suddenly fell seriously ill, Hrishida wrote a story based on him and wanted the friend to play the lead role saying he was old for the role. But his friend turned down the offer. Hrishida, however, dedicated the much-loved classic to his pal. Name the friend and the film.
Answer :
Raj Kapoor and Anand
4.
In which evergreen flicks do we meet Pyaaremohan Allahabadi, Subir Kumar, Isabhai Suratwala, and “Lucky” Dashrathprasad Sharma?
Answer :
Chupke Chupke,Abhimaan,Anand and Gol Maal respectively
5.
Amitabh Bachchan, who did no less than 10 films with the legend, ‘spoke’ the credits for which film that starred his wife and a leading actor of that time in the main roles?
Answer :
Bawarchi
6.
In ‘Guddi’, Jaya Bhaduri, who has a crush on Dharmendra, takes his autograph on the film booklet of a 1966 film starring the latter and made by Hrishida. Name the film that both Dharmendra and Hrishida considered one of their best.