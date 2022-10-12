Daily Quiz | On Amitabh Bachchan
1.
What first name did Harivanshrai and Teji Bachchan initially consider for their first-born and which famous poet suggested that he be named Amitabh?
Answer :
Inquilab and Sumitranandan Pant
2.
Amitabh’s film debut was as a voice-over artist in a film directed by a legendary director from West Bengal. Name the film and director.
Answer :
Bhuvan Shome directed by Mrinal Sen
3.
In which 1969 film did Amitabh Bachchan make his acting debut in the Hindi film industry?
4.
In the comic series The Adventures of Amitabh Bachchan published in the 1980s, what was the name of Amitabh Bachchan’s alter ego who had superpowers?
5.
What is common to Jalsa, Janak, Prateeksha and Vatsa?
Answer :
Names of properties owned by Amitabh Bachchan
6.
Which training institution was described by Amitabh Bachchan as the perfection of command, etiquette, order, and regimentation?
Answer :
National Defence Academy
7.
What is common to his roles in Guddi, Chhoti Si Baat, and Jalwa?
Answer :
He plays himself!
8.
From which Lok Sabha constituency did Amitabh Bachchan get elected in 1984?
9.
What premiered on July 3, 2000 that brought about a dramatic change in Amitabh’s career?
Answer :
Kaun Banega Crorepati
