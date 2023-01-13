Daily Quiz | On movie accolades

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Who was the first Indian to win the Golden Globe Awards? For which movie? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A.R. Rahman, Slumdog Millionaire SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Name the Indian film which has won an Oscar. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : No Indian film has won an Oscar so far SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Complete the list. Bhanu Athaiya, A.R. Rahman, Gulzaar, Resul Pookutty and _______? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Satyajit Ray SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which non-profit organisation is behind the Golden Globe awards? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hollywood Foreign Press Association SHOW ANSWER