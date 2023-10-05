Daily quiz | On James Bond film series
James Bond. is an American ornithologist. He is considered to be the inspiration behind the name of the iconic spy. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
While Dr. No was the first ever Bond novel to be adapted to film, which was the first novel in the series?
2 / 6 |
You Only Live Twice was the fifth film in the James Bond series. It was one of the first Bond films which actively ignored most of the original plot of the book. Which famous author wrote the script of this film?
3 / 6 |
In 1983, two rival Bond films were released. This sensation is now referred to by the term ‘Battle of the Bonds’. Name the two films.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Never Say Never Again starring Sean Connery and Octopussy starring Roger Moore
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 6 |
This actor played the role of James Bond in just one film. Name him and the film.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : George Lazenby; On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
The film series is also known for its iconic Bond villains and Bond girls. However, both these aspects collide in one of the films where we had a Bond villain who was a woman (a Bond villainess, if you will). Name her and the film.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Elecktra King played by Sophie Marceau; The World Is Not Enough.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
Every fan knows James Bond’s famous martini order — ‘shaken not stirred’. However, which beverage does the MI6 spy absolutely hate?
COMMents
SHARE