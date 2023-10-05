Daily quiz | On James Bond film series

1 / 6 | While Dr. No was the first ever Bond novel to be adapted to film, which was the first novel in the series?

Answer : Casino Royale

2 / 6 | You Only Live Twice was the fifth film in the James Bond series. It was one of the first Bond films which actively ignored most of the original plot of the book. Which famous author wrote the script of this film?

Answer : Roald Dahl

3 / 6 | In 1983, two rival Bond films were released. This sensation is now referred to by the term 'Battle of the Bonds'. Name the two films.

Answer : Never Say Never Again starring Sean Connery and Octopussy starring Roger Moore

4 / 6 | This actor played the role of James Bond in just one film. Name him and the film.

Answer : George Lazenby; On Her Majesty's Secret Service

5 / 6 | The film series is also known for its iconic Bond villains and Bond girls. However, both these aspects collide in one of the films where we had a Bond villain who was a woman (a Bond villainess, if you will). Name her and the film.

Answer : Elecktra King played by Sophie Marceau; The World Is Not Enough.