HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dahaad’ teaser: Sonakshi Sinha pursues a serial killer in gritty thriller

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the 8-epsiode series stars Sonakshi, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah

April 26, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sonakshi Sinha in a still from ‘Dahaad’

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from ‘Dahaad’

The teaser of Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad is out. The upcoming Prime Video series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

In Dahaad, Sonakshi plays a cop in pursuit of a serial killer. The teaser opens with a news reporter relaying information about the suspected murders of 27 young girls, with no complaints or witnesses. It then introduces Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi), who steps up to solve the case.

ALSO READ
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti team up with Ankur Tewari to launch Tiger Baby Records

According to the official synopsis, Dahaad follows Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. ‘When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.’

The show marks Sonakshi’s digital series debut. It was world-premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. 

ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos on the ambition and world of ‘Heeramandi’

Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, co-producer, Excel Entertainment. “The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades.”

The trailer of Dahaad will drop on May 3. The series is set to stream from May 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.