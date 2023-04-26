‘Dahaad’ teaser: Sonakshi Sinha pursues a serial killer in gritty thriller

The teaser of Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad is out. The upcoming Prime Video series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.
In Dahaad, Sonakshi plays a cop in pursuit of a serial killer. The teaser opens with a news reporter relaying information about the suspected murders of 27 young girls, with no complaints or witnesses. It then introduces Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi), who steps up to solve the case.
According to the official synopsis, Dahaad follows Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. ‘When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.’
The show marks Sonakshi’s digital series debut. It was world-premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.
“ Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, co-producer, Excel Entertainment. “The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades.”
The trailer of Dahaad will drop on May 3. The series is set to stream from May 12 on Amazon Prime Video.
COMMents
SHARE