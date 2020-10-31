Movies

‘D43’: Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in Karthik Naren’s next

Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan  

Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to act alongside Dhanush in his next, directed by Karthick Naren.

The film, currently titled D43, is presumed to be a thriller with Dhanush playing the role of a journalist. D43 is bankrolled by by TG Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films and has music by GV Prakash.

Malavika, who made her debut in Tamil with Petta, is currently waiting for the release of Vijay’s Master, while Dhanush has the likes of Jagame Thandhiram and Karnan in the pipeline.

Karthik Naren’s last film was Mafia: Chapter 1, and his long-pending Naragasooran is also waiting for release.

