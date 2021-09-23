D Sathya Prakash talks about his latest film ‘Man of the Match’

The 'Rama Rama Re' director plans for an OTT release

D Sathya Prakash is holed up in the studios racing against time to finish his next film Man of the Match. “The film has nothing to do with cricket,” he begins. “It is about the common man and the havoc technology has created havoc in our lives.”

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Everything is available online about everyone, the director comments. “This has led to so many issues and conflicts. People have become obsessed with other people’s lives. For instance, if someone sees me in a street brawl, a random person, records and posts it on his social media platform and it goes viral, making my life hell. Neither does the person, who has made the video know me nor do those who like and share it. This film, deals with the complications of social media in our life.”

Sathya, who won the Karnataka State Award for Rama Rama Re and the National Award for Ondalla Eradalla says: “We have used the title Man of the Match for the film, because everyone has to cross hurdles every day. At the end of the day he is left a winner or a loser. He has to run through his day and become the man of the match in his own life.”

Sathya Prakash

The young director, has collaborated with Puneeth Rajkumar’s production house for this film, which they plan to released on a streaming platform. “The reason for going with subtitles and not multi-lingual dubbing is because the film will reach all over the world. The text will help them understand the story and this way they will also get to hear how Kannada sounds.”

The film stars Dharmanna and Nataraj Bhat (Rama Rame Re fame ). “Besides them, every one else is a new comer. Even the technical crew is the same as that of my previous two films.”

The film was shot between the lockdowns in Kanteerava Studio. “It will be a story where you will see things, lights and sets, as real as the things you see around you.”

Sathya reveals that the last two years have been extremely stressful due to the pandemic and lockdowns. “We had to shoot with all the safety protocols in place. We could not use air-conditioning and worked in extreme heat and discomfort. Thanks to Puneeth sir, because he loved the script and stood by us, we were able to complete the films despite the challenges.”