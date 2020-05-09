Lockdown diaries Movies

Shruti Haasan: I’ve surprisingly taken the lockdown very well

Shruti Haasan

Photo Credit: By arrangement

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan keeps a busier schedule during lockdown, and enjoys writing and playing music

In one of her recent Instagram posts, actor-singer-songwriter Shruti Haasan states that she’s been ‘self isolating since 1986’ and goes on to say that she misses the energy of a movie set and the lovely vibe of a jam room but emphasises the need to self isolate and stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. From home, she’s been collaborating — she was part of the ‘Anbum arivum’ Tamil music video anchored by her father and actor Kamal Haasan and composed by Ghibran, and was also a part of A R Rahman’s ‘Hum haar nahi maanenge’ music video with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

On a phone call from Mumbai, Shruti states that she has “surprisingly taken the lockdown very well” and has adapted to it: “There’s no point fretting over the situation we are in. I’ve been writing songs and music and spending my time creatively and productively,” she says.

Some of her social media posts offer a window into that creative zone, her piano sessions for instance. “There’s something intimate about sharing with the world how I play the piano at home. It’s just me and the piano, before other musicians work on a piece in the studio. I had to summon up courage to share it with everyone,” she says.

Shruti has been jamming with other musicians, from their respective homes, and looks forward to collaborations.

She acknowledges that the lockdown has meant hectic schedules for many people across the country, managing their homes and working from home. “I’ve been busier than usual. I do all the cooking and cleaning, and exercise everyday. The old fashioned mopping is a great workout and I have a two-level house,” she says with a laugh. “I write and compose, do my hair and make-up for all those Instagram posts and videos. And I’ve been sleeping later than usual; I’ve been an insomniac for years,” she adds.

To stay positive, she exited a few WhatsApp groups in the early days of the lockdown, not wanting to read the many updates and theories about the pandemic: “Isolation has not just been physical, for me,” she says, “I didn’t want to constantly track the numbers or read WhatsApp forwards and get paranoid. Whether it’s five or 50, it’s bad. I don’t watch news channels either. Once in a few days I talk to a doctor friend or someone who’s in the know-how to understand the situation.”

As a few States in India look at easing lockdown measures, Shruti emphasises that it’s important to follow personal distancing and stay home as much as possible: “There are people who tell me that post lockdown, they’ll come and hangout with me, and I tell them no. We can’t go partying with friends once the lockdown ends. We are still facing the pandemic,” she says, signing off.

