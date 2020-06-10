Crazy Mohan could laugh, and make us laugh: Prakash Raj on the first death anniversary of the iconic comedian

Prakash Raj is well known for taking up versatile roles in cinema. He has played both hero and villain roles, but one role that Tamil cinema audiences still remember is the hospital dean character he played in Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS.

His assistant in the film was Margabandhu, played by Crazy Mohan. The dialogues in the film, written by Mohan, stands out to this day for its wit and repartees. “He was a wonderful guy,” Prakash Raj told The Hindu recently, “He could laugh, and he could make us laugh. I fondly remember his great contribution to Tamil cinema and theatre.” Interestingly, the role played by Prakash Raj in the film was that of a strict college dean who indulged in ‘laughter therapy’ to relieve stress.

On the sets of Vasool Raja MBBS, directed by Saran and released in 2004, both the actors bonded thanks to the funny one-liners. “I have cherished a lot of moments with him. Humour isn’t something that comes easy, but it did for him (Mohan). I miss him greatly.”

Prakash Raj has been using lockdown time to help out people and has also contributed to narrating Discovery Network’s documentary Wild Karnataka.