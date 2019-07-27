Movies

Could Vijay Deverakonda act in ‘Dear Comrade’ Bollywood remake as well?

Karan Johar with the ‘Dear Comrade’ team

Karan Johar with the ‘Dear Comrade’ team   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Director Karan Johar has tweeted that no other lead actors have been approached for the Hindi version

On July 24, Bollywood director-producer Karan announced he would be producing the Hindi remake of actor Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Dear Comrade. The film, which released in Telugu and Tamil this week has been doing exceptionally well and has earned critical acclaim for its lead performances.

Now, after Karan tweeted that no lead actors had been approached to star in the remake, there is speculation that Deverakonda's massive fan following across the country has convinced Dharma Productions to cast him in the Hindi version too. Actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are said to be in contention as well.

The filmmaker posted, “All the best and big success to the team of ‘Dear Comrade’ on July 26! Also a clarification! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet.” He added, “The planning for this lovely film is underway.”

Karan also praised the film after watching a screening, “Had the pleasure to be the first to see ‘Dear Comrade’ What a powerful and intense love story! Top notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message.”

Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was remade into Kabir Singh recently starring Shahid Kapoor, and has emerged a blockbuster.

