Coronavirus | Warner Bros. to release 2021 movies on streaming services and theatres simultaneously

Warner Bros. will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters simultaneously, including The Matrix 4 and Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake, the studio announced on December 3 in a landmark response to the pandemic.

The announcement follows Warner's earlier decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day via its streaming platform at the same time as the big screen — a radical gamble for one of Hollywood's biggest studios, which the industry had widely assumed would be a one-off.

“We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions,” said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.