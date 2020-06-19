‘Corona Kumar’ is a spin-off of ‘Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara’

The video begins with a ‘Signature shot’ as the camera pans away from a well-known liquor brand.

It is the kind of quirky humour that one has come to expect from Gokul’s films. The filmmaker recently shared the title of his upcoming film in a YouTube video.

It’s title? Corona Kumar. Talk about capitalising on the prevailing situation, but Gokul promises that it will be a fun film. In the promo video, he mentions that it will be a spin-off from his 2013 hit film Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Ashwin Kakumanu.

‘Corona Kumar’ title look | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Corona Kumar will be produced by K Sathish of Cinemawala Pictures, and although the filmmaker has yet to zero in on his cast and crew, it is being speculated that the film will be in the spoof genre and would include a storyline that plays off a few characters already established in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a tweet released the YouTube video and wrote: “Makkal happy annachi”, a references to one of his famous dialogues from Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

Gokul, meanwhile, has nearly completed filming for his next film, a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen that featured Anna Ben and Lal. In Tamil, the lead roles are being reprised by Keerthi Pandian (who made her acting debut last year in Thumbaa) and her father, the actor-producer Arun Pandian. The director is expected to complete filming once lockdown restrictions are lifted.