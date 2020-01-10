Controversial scenes to be removed from Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’

Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s latest film Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss, has announced that they will be removing controversial dialogues in the film, which were deemed to reference VK Sasikala, the jailed former AIADMK general secretary.

Darbar, which released on January 9, has two scenes where characters speak of prison inmates being allowed to go out and shop. The dialogues are not mouthed by Rajinikanth in either scene, though the actor is present in the shot.

Following the film’s release, Sasikala’s advocate, N Raja Senthoor Pandian, took objection to the comment about “shopping”, and threatened to sue the producers, Rajinikanth, Murugadoss, and fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (for his later remarks with reference to the particular scene), if the said scene was not removed. Senthoor Pandian made his statement in a phone conversation aired on Jaya Plus channel.

On Friday, Lyca Production released a statement on Twitter that read: “In our Darbar film, particular words and dialogues having references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment term was only included with an intention of providing an entertainment to the audience and is not intended to refer to any specific individual or to offend anyone.”

“However, since some of those particular words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film,” the statement adds.