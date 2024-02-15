Coming to Netflix: ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’, ‘House of Ninjas’, ‘The Abyss’ and more

February 15, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Avail on 15/2/2024

House of Ninjas

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

Ready, Set, Love

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Single mother Liz falls for Ted Bundy and refuses to believe the truth about his crimes for years. A drama based on a true story.

The Vince Staples Show

Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Avail on 16/2/2024

Comedy Chaos

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

The Abyss

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.

Avail on 19/2/2024

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Ep 1-4)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

Avail on 20/2/2024

Einstein and the Bomb

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Avail on 21/2/2024

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they’re only a fraction of his many victims.

Avail on 22/2/2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Avail on 23/2/2024

Through My Window: Looking at You

Raquel and Ares can’t forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

Mea Culpa

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Avail on 24/2/2024

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The biggest names in film and television light up the red carpet and the stage for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Avail on 26/2/2024

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Ep 5-7)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

Avail on 28/2/2024

The Mire: Millennium

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

When journalist Danny Casolaro pursued the political conspiracy of the century, he was found dead in a West Virginia hotel bathtub under mysterious circumstances. His friends and family were left to finish investigating what he called the Octopus — the hidden story connecting stolen government spy software, the birth of the digital surveillance state, unregulated weapons testing, a string of unsolved murders, and a tiny California tribe’s landmark Supreme Court victory that created modern Native American casinos. Casolaro believed his story would rewrite the last 30 years of US history.

Avail on 29/2/2024

A Round of Applause

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.