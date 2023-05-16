May 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of its much-awaited actioner Extraction 2. The sequel film, set to premiere on the platform on June 16, brings back lead star Chris Hemsworth with director Sam Hargrave and producers Russo Brothers.

As we know from the previously-released teaser, Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake returns after being declared clinically dead nine months prior. While the teaser showed him fighting prisoners to rescue a young girl during a prison riot, the trailer shows how he takes up another high-stakes mission to save a family — once again, at the client’s request. “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Tyler is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” reads the plotline of the movie that has a screenplay by Joe Russo.

ALSO READ:‘Extraction’ movie review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix thriller offers great value on action front, but falters otherwise

There’s a lot of anticipation for the sequel, particularly after it was revealed that the film will have a Oner that spans for over 20 minutes.

Extraction 2 has Golshifteh Farahani reprising her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. The first film was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Extraction 2 is produced by Russos, Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Hargrave, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Jake Aust serve as executive producers.