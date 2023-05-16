HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Extraction 2’ trailer: Chris Hemsworth goes on yet-another high-stakes mission to save a family

Lead star Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave, and producers Russo Brothers return for the sequel film which is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16

May 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Hemsworth in a still from ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth in a still from ‘Extraction 2’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer of its much-awaited actioner Extraction 2. The sequel film, set to premiere on the platform on June 16, brings back lead star Chris Hemsworth with director Sam Hargrave and producers Russo Brothers.

ALSO READ
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on ‘Extraction’: 'This movie provides an escape for people'

As we know from the previously-released teaser, Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake returns after being declared clinically dead nine months prior. While the teaser showed him fighting prisoners to rescue a young girl during a prison riot, the trailer shows how he takes up another high-stakes mission to save a family — once again, at the client’s request. “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Tyler is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” reads the plotline of the movie that has a screenplay by Joe Russo.

ALSO READ:‘Extraction’ movie review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix thriller offers great value on action front, but falters otherwise

There’s a lot of anticipation for the sequel, particularly after it was revealed that the film will have a Oner that spans for over 20 minutes.

Extraction 2 has Golshifteh Farahani reprising her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. The first film was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

ALSO READ
‘Citadel’ series review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden’s spy game is too template for its own good

Extraction 2 is produced by Russos, Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Hargrave, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Jake Aust serve as executive producers.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.