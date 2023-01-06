Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Shrinking’, ‘Dear Edward’, ‘Servant’ season 4, and more

January 06, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Mythic Quest - Season three finale

Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

In the season finale episode, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Ian tries to repair his partnership with Poppy. David hits an impasse with the movie. Dana has a realization about Grimpop.

The finale of season three premieres this Friday, January 6 on Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast - Season two finale

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

The second season of The Mosquito Coast is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

In the season finale, Eulogy, the Foxes reunite to determine the family’s future when an unexpected crisis threatens to end their journey once and for all.

The season two finale debuts this Friday, January 6 on Apple TV+

Servant - Fourth and final season

Servant - from M. Night Shyamalan - follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home.

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Season four, the final chapter, premieres with the first episode on Friday, January 13.

Super League: The War for Football

Super League: The War for Football is a four-part series that documents the high-stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. With unprecedented access to league presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.

The series is directed and executive produced by Jeff Zimbalist and produced by Libby Geist. Connor Schell also executive produces.

All four parts premiere Friday, January 13

Truth Be Told - Season three

From acclaimed writer and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. The 10-episode third season will star Octavia Spencer alongside new addition, Gabrielle Union, and sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster (Poppy Scoville), to take on a new case.

In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

‘Truth Be Told’ season three will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, January 20, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24 on Apple TV+

Shape Island - New series for kids and families

Featuring the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon, and based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, Shape Island is a clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series for kids and families.

Shape Island takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes. The series was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges

‘Shape Island’ premieres on Friday, January 20 on Apple TV+

Shrinking - New comedy series

Hailing from Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, Shrinking is the new 10-episode comedy starring Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

‘Shrinking’ will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday

Dear Edward

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Jason Katims, Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios and starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world who are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series also stars Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

‘Dear Edward’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24

Sharper - New Apple Original Film

Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, and starring Julianne Moore, Sharper unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

‘Sharper’ premieres in select theaters February 10 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17

Hello Tomorrow!

Starring and executive produced by Billy Crudup, Hello Tomorrow! Is a new 10-episode, half-hour dramedy set in a retro-future world that centres around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, and revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver.

‘Hello Tomorrow’ will make its global debut on Friday, February 17 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through April 7

The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler is a new eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy that follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!

The Reluctant Traveler is produced by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

All eight episodes of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ will premiere globally on February 24

Liaison

Liaison is a new, six-episode thriller series starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. The high-stakes, contemporary thriller explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac, and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins. The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

‘Liaison’ will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31 on Apple TV+